Left Menu

Dcluttr Pioneers AI-Driven Revolution in Quick Commerce

Dcluttr, an AI-powered marketing copilot for quick commerce brands, raises pre-seed funding from Campus Fund. Co-founded by Satwik Bhardwaj and Ritvik Nagpal, the platform optimizes inventory, visibility, pricing, and ads. It aims to expand in India and beyond, tackling complexities in hyperlocal e-commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:12 IST
Dcluttr Pioneers AI-Driven Revolution in Quick Commerce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dcluttr, an AI-driven copilot for growth marketing, has successfully secured pre-seed funding from Campus Fund to accelerate its expansion across India's burgeoning quick commerce sector.

Co-founded by industry veterans Satwik Bhardwaj and Ritvik Nagpal, Dcluttr addresses inventory management, visibility, pricing, and ad campaign optimization for hyperlocal demand generation. The platform integrates data intelligence with real-time analytics to proactively address challenges.

With quick commerce growing rapidly in India, Dcluttr aims to become a global AI platform, improving operational efficiencies for digital brands and expanding into new markets like the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

 India
2
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

 India
3
NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

 India
4
ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025