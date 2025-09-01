Dcluttr Pioneers AI-Driven Revolution in Quick Commerce
Dcluttr, an AI-powered marketing copilot for quick commerce brands, raises pre-seed funding from Campus Fund. Co-founded by Satwik Bhardwaj and Ritvik Nagpal, the platform optimizes inventory, visibility, pricing, and ads. It aims to expand in India and beyond, tackling complexities in hyperlocal e-commerce.
Dcluttr, an AI-driven copilot for growth marketing, has successfully secured pre-seed funding from Campus Fund to accelerate its expansion across India's burgeoning quick commerce sector.
Co-founded by industry veterans Satwik Bhardwaj and Ritvik Nagpal, Dcluttr addresses inventory management, visibility, pricing, and ad campaign optimization for hyperlocal demand generation. The platform integrates data intelligence with real-time analytics to proactively address challenges.
With quick commerce growing rapidly in India, Dcluttr aims to become a global AI platform, improving operational efficiencies for digital brands and expanding into new markets like the Middle East and Southeast Asia.