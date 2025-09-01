Left Menu

The Sounds of Flavor: How Acoustics Transform Taste

A new exhibition at the MUSE science museum in Trento, Italy, explores how sound affects the perception and enjoyment of food. Featuring interactive displays and insightful research, 'Food Sound' examines the overlooked acoustic elements that contribute to taste and emotional response, offering a fresh perspective on multisensory dining experiences.

01-09-2025
The MUSE science museum in Trento, Italy, is hosting an intriguing exhibition that reimagines our relationship with food through sound. Titled 'Food Sound', visitors explore how auditory cues, such as the crunch of an apple or the sizzle of a pan, can alter appetite and flavor perception.

The exhibition, guided by neuroscience insights, takes guests through mock trattorias and dining pods to show how sound influences brain processing and food choices. Interactive displays allow participants to select dishes based solely on auditory experiences, underlining sound's significant role in the multi-sensory experience of eating.

This innovative approach extends beyond the museum, impacting food industry trends. Tate & Lyle, a British food ingredients maker, highlights a growing demand for 'Hyper Crunch' in culinary experiences and product development. The MUSE exhibition runs until January 11, 2026, further nurturing this newfound appreciation for the acoustic dimensions of taste.

