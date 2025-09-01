Left Menu

JNU and DRDO-SAG Forge Strategic Research Alliance

Jawaharlal Nehru University and DRDO's Scientific Analysis Group have signed an agreement to collaborate on advanced research. This partnership focuses on emerging technologies like AI and cybersecurity, aiming to enhance academia-government linkages and address India's security and technological challenges through joint efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Scientific Analysis Group of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have formalized a collaborative agreement. This partnership is set to explore advanced research in emerging technologies, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and quantum communication.

The official signing, overseen by JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, signifies a robust academia-government linkage. This initiative aims to provide valuable opportunities for JNU students and researchers to work alongside DRDO scientists on projects of strategic importance.

The memorandum of understanding outlines a framework for research, academic exchanges, and training initiatives in areas such as big data analytics and advanced cryptology. Officials underscore that this partnership is a foundation for a long-term strategic alliance to meet India's security and technological challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

