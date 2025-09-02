Thrilling Quarter-Final Clashes Light Up U.S. Open

On Monday, Iga Swiatek secured her position in the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the third time, decisively defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets. Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime managed a win over Andrey Rublev, progressing to the quarter-finals, where he will face Alex de Minaur.

The competition intensifies as Novak Djokovic is set to clash with Taylor Fritz on Tuesday, marking the start of the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, and Carlos Alcaraz are among the top contenders as Czech players look to challenge in both men's and women's matches.

In other highlights, Australian Alex de Minaur advanced past Switzerland's Leandro Riedi, while Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff prepare for a showdown. With action heating up at Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums, the U.S. Open promises thrilling contests amid perfect outdoor conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)