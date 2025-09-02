Thrilling Quarter-Final Clashes Light Up U.S. Open
The U.S. Open continues with players like Iga Swiatek and Felix Auger-Aliassime reaching the quarter-finals. Key matchups include Novak Djokovic facing Taylor Fritz, while Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula lead the women's singles. Exciting contests unfold against the backdrop of clear skies in New York.
On Monday, Iga Swiatek secured her position in the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the third time, decisively defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets. Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime managed a win over Andrey Rublev, progressing to the quarter-finals, where he will face Alex de Minaur.
The competition intensifies as Novak Djokovic is set to clash with Taylor Fritz on Tuesday, marking the start of the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, and Carlos Alcaraz are among the top contenders as Czech players look to challenge in both men's and women's matches.
In other highlights, Australian Alex de Minaur advanced past Switzerland's Leandro Riedi, while Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff prepare for a showdown. With action heating up at Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums, the U.S. Open promises thrilling contests amid perfect outdoor conditions.
