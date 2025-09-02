Left Menu

India: A Beacon of Growth in Global Semiconductor Industry

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted India's role as a 'lighthouse of stability and growth' during the Semicon India 2025 event, highlighting rapid advancements in the semiconductor sector. He invited global industry leaders to invest, citing stable policies, expanding talent pool, and the burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:19 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has positioned India as a 'lighthouse of stability and growth' amid global uncertainties, urging industry leaders to capitalize on the nation's burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem.

Addressing the Semicon India 2025 conference, Vaishnaw detailed India's impressive strides in the semiconductor sector, with rapid development of semiconductor units and substantial growth in electronics production and exports over the past decade.

With an expanded talent pool, proactive policy environment, and a robust startup ecosystem, India promises unique advantages for global investors, making it a prime candidate for future investments in semiconductor technology.

