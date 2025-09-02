MiniMines' Green Leap: Pioneering Battery Recycling in India
MiniMines Cleantech Solutions has secured grants from Oil India Ltd, ACT, and UNIDO to enhance recycling of critical minerals. The Rs 4.3 crore will boost process engineering and plant commissioning, promoting sustainability and reducing emissions. Their tech reduces reliance on raw material imports by recycling lithium-ion batteries.
- Country:
- India
MiniMines Cleantech Solutions announced on Tuesday that it has secured funding from Oil India Ltd, ACT, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to expand its capabilities in refining and recycling critical minerals in India. The company, known for its innovative approach in battery recycling, aims to utilize the Rs 4.3 crore grant on process engineering, plant commissioning, and validating the commercial viability of recycled battery-grade materials.
By transitioning to continuous processing and setting up a full-scale plant, MiniMines aspires to expedite the recovery of battery-grade raw materials, enhance the circularity of critical minerals, and significantly cut lifecycle emissions compared to traditional mining methods. The company's statement highlights its commitment to these goals, emphasizing its role in advancing India's National Critical Minerals Mission.
Co-founder and CEO Anupam Kumar stated that MiniMines' technology is designed to produce industrial-purity materials with a minimal carbon footprint, aiding in reducing India's dependency on imported raw materials. By transforming end-of-life lithium-ion batteries into high-purity feedstock, MiniMines seeks to establish a sustainable and resilient supply chain for critical minerals, such as nickel for green hydrogen, copper for electronics, and sulphates for fertilizers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NTPC Green Energy Expands Solar Capacity to Power India's Future
Uttar Pradesh's New Electronics Policy: A Boost to India's Manufacturing Landscape
Mitsui OSK Liners Eyes India's Maritime Boom with Strategic Investment
Jai Sharma Appointed CFO of Schneider Electric's Greater India Zone
Cancer Rates Surge in Northeast India: A Grim Health Reality