MiniMines' Green Leap: Pioneering Battery Recycling in India

MiniMines Cleantech Solutions announced on Tuesday that it has secured funding from Oil India Ltd, ACT, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to expand its capabilities in refining and recycling critical minerals in India. The company, known for its innovative approach in battery recycling, aims to utilize the Rs 4.3 crore grant on process engineering, plant commissioning, and validating the commercial viability of recycled battery-grade materials.

By transitioning to continuous processing and setting up a full-scale plant, MiniMines aspires to expedite the recovery of battery-grade raw materials, enhance the circularity of critical minerals, and significantly cut lifecycle emissions compared to traditional mining methods. The company's statement highlights its commitment to these goals, emphasizing its role in advancing India's National Critical Minerals Mission.

Co-founder and CEO Anupam Kumar stated that MiniMines' technology is designed to produce industrial-purity materials with a minimal carbon footprint, aiding in reducing India's dependency on imported raw materials. By transforming end-of-life lithium-ion batteries into high-purity feedstock, MiniMines seeks to establish a sustainable and resilient supply chain for critical minerals, such as nickel for green hydrogen, copper for electronics, and sulphates for fertilizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)