Left Menu

MiniMines' Green Leap: Pioneering Battery Recycling in India

MiniMines Cleantech Solutions has secured grants from Oil India Ltd, ACT, and UNIDO to enhance recycling of critical minerals. The Rs 4.3 crore will boost process engineering and plant commissioning, promoting sustainability and reducing emissions. Their tech reduces reliance on raw material imports by recycling lithium-ion batteries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:08 IST
MiniMines' Green Leap: Pioneering Battery Recycling in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

MiniMines Cleantech Solutions announced on Tuesday that it has secured funding from Oil India Ltd, ACT, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to expand its capabilities in refining and recycling critical minerals in India. The company, known for its innovative approach in battery recycling, aims to utilize the Rs 4.3 crore grant on process engineering, plant commissioning, and validating the commercial viability of recycled battery-grade materials.

By transitioning to continuous processing and setting up a full-scale plant, MiniMines aspires to expedite the recovery of battery-grade raw materials, enhance the circularity of critical minerals, and significantly cut lifecycle emissions compared to traditional mining methods. The company's statement highlights its commitment to these goals, emphasizing its role in advancing India's National Critical Minerals Mission.

Co-founder and CEO Anupam Kumar stated that MiniMines' technology is designed to produce industrial-purity materials with a minimal carbon footprint, aiding in reducing India's dependency on imported raw materials. By transforming end-of-life lithium-ion batteries into high-purity feedstock, MiniMines seeks to establish a sustainable and resilient supply chain for critical minerals, such as nickel for green hydrogen, copper for electronics, and sulphates for fertilizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for getting registered in voter lists from two constituencies.

Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for gettin...

 India
2
Yogi Government Launches Transparency-Focused Outsourcing Reforms in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Government Launches Transparency-Focused Outsourcing Reforms in Uttar P...

 India
3
Gurugram Drenched: Chaos Amid Deluge

Gurugram Drenched: Chaos Amid Deluge

 India
4
eDreams Takes Stand Against Illegal Listings in Israeli Settlements

eDreams Takes Stand Against Illegal Listings in Israeli Settlements

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025