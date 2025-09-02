AI Boom: Opportunities and Challenges in India

Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, underscored the immense potential Artificial Intelligence (AI) has for the nation, noting it will create more job opportunities. Speaking at an industry chamber event, Goyal advocated the widespread adoption of AI technologies like ChatGPT, urging decision-makers to integrate these tools for enhanced productivity.

Goyal stressed the importance of transparency, advising that AI-assisted outputs should clearly indicate their origin. He acknowledged the challenge of unethical AI usage, suggesting human oversight as a necessary safeguard to ensure positive outcomes. Despite some industry concerns, Goyal affirmed that India's adaptability and intelligence position it well to capitalize on AI advancements.

While the finance ministry previously advised against using AI applications such as ChatGPT due to confidentiality worries, Goyal's optimism reflects the government's nuanced stance on AI, balancing innovation with caution. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also highlighted AI's potential in government, advocating responsible and secure implementation.