Left Menu

AI Boom: Opportunities and Challenges in India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes the expanding opportunities Artificial Intelligence presents, reassuring that it will boost, not hinder, employment. He urges the adoption of AI tools like ChatGPT across decision-making levels while cautioning about their ethical use. Despite concerns, he views AI as a promising avenue for India's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:28 IST
AI Boom: Opportunities and Challenges in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, underscored the immense potential Artificial Intelligence (AI) has for the nation, noting it will create more job opportunities. Speaking at an industry chamber event, Goyal advocated the widespread adoption of AI technologies like ChatGPT, urging decision-makers to integrate these tools for enhanced productivity.

Goyal stressed the importance of transparency, advising that AI-assisted outputs should clearly indicate their origin. He acknowledged the challenge of unethical AI usage, suggesting human oversight as a necessary safeguard to ensure positive outcomes. Despite some industry concerns, Goyal affirmed that India's adaptability and intelligence position it well to capitalize on AI advancements.

While the finance ministry previously advised against using AI applications such as ChatGPT due to confidentiality worries, Goyal's optimism reflects the government's nuanced stance on AI, balancing innovation with caution. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also highlighted AI's potential in government, advocating responsible and secure implementation.

TRENDING

1
Global Tensions and Tragedies: A Snapshot of Recent World Events

Global Tensions and Tragedies: A Snapshot of Recent World Events

 Global
2
Villarreal Faces Fan Backlash Over Signing Israeli Forward Manor Solomon

Villarreal Faces Fan Backlash Over Signing Israeli Forward Manor Solomon

 Spain
3
Madani Calls for Fair Eviction Process and Rehabilitation in Assam

Madani Calls for Fair Eviction Process and Rehabilitation in Assam

 India
4
Britain's Financial Strain: Rising Yields and Economic Challenges

Britain's Financial Strain: Rising Yields and Economic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025