Federal Reserve Chair Selection Underway: Scott Bessent Leads Interviews
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is beginning a process of interviews to choose the next Federal Reserve chair. The interviews will start Friday and continue into the following week. This information was reported by the Wall Street Journal, although Reuters has not confirmed it yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 03:47 IST
In a significant development for the U.S. financial sector, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to commence a series of interviews starting Friday to determine the next Federal Reserve chair.
The process, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, is expected to extend into the next week.
As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the claims made in the report.
Advertisement