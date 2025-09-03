Left Menu

Federal Reserve Chair Selection Underway: Scott Bessent Leads Interviews

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is beginning a process of interviews to choose the next Federal Reserve chair. The interviews will start Friday and continue into the following week. This information was reported by the Wall Street Journal, although Reuters has not confirmed it yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 03:47 IST
Federal Reserve Chair Selection Underway: Scott Bessent Leads Interviews
Scott Bessent

In a significant development for the U.S. financial sector, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to commence a series of interviews starting Friday to determine the next Federal Reserve chair.

The process, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, is expected to extend into the next week.

As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the claims made in the report.

TRENDING

1
Russia's Diplomatic Moves: New Realities and Security Frameworks

Russia's Diplomatic Moves: New Realities and Security Frameworks

 Global
2
Massive Data Leak: Britain's Costly Afghan Relocation Dilemma

Massive Data Leak: Britain's Costly Afghan Relocation Dilemma

 United Kingdom
3
Jim Walden Exits Mayoral Race, Calls for United Front Against Mamdani

Jim Walden Exits Mayoral Race, Calls for United Front Against Mamdani

 Global
4
Carlos Alcaraz Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals with Flawless Performance

Carlos Alcaraz Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals with Flawless Performance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025