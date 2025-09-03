Singapore Orders Meta to Curb Facebook Impersonation Scams

In a vital move to curb escalating online scams, Singapore police have mandated Meta to implement robust anti-scam measures across its social media giant, Facebook. This directive is part of the enforcement under the newly established Online Criminal Harms Act aimed at denying scammers the ability to impersonate government officials.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has highlighted the critical need for intervention, following police assessments indicating Facebook's prominence as a platform for such scams. Observations noted a sharp increase in these fraudulent activities, which cost users significant sums of money within this year alone.

Improved safety initiatives on Facebook, such as enhanced user verification, are now deemed necessary as the platform faces scrutiny for inadequate anti-scam features. Singapore's government continues to press for robust measures, emphasizing the importance of securing social media against such threats.