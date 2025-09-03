Left Menu

Invenia's Ambitious Revenue Growth: A 3-Year Outlook

Digital infrastructure firm Invenia aims for a 40% revenue increase to Rs 2,000 crore over three years, driven by demand from data centers and projects like BharatNet. Originally part of Sterlite Technologies, Invenia will focus on system integration and cybersecurity across India, the UK, and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:45 IST
Invenia's Ambitious Revenue Growth: A 3-Year Outlook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Digital infrastructure and IT services company Invenia is targeting a 40% growth in its revenue, projecting figures to reach approximately Rs 2,000 crore within the next three years. The surge in growth is largely attributed to the climbing demand for connectivity from data centers and government-led projects, expressed a senior company official.

Ankit Agarwal, Invenia's Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director, highlighted in an interview that they foresee a substantial business opportunity driven by data centers and initiatives like BharatNet. 'The aim is to elevate our revenue from this fiscal year's Rs 1,300-1,400 crore to nearly Rs 2,000 crore within three years,' Agarwal stated.

Spun off from Sterlite Technologies, Invenia is set to debut on the Indian stock exchanges. With a solid order book of Rs 4,250 crore as of March 31, Invenia plans to bolster system integration and cybersecurity services across India, the UK, and Europe, engaging in projects like managed services to fortify GCC support.

TRENDING

1
Global Currency Woes: Yen and Pound Under Pressure Amid Fiscal Concerns

Global Currency Woes: Yen and Pound Under Pressure Amid Fiscal Concerns

 Global
2
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target

 India
3
Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

 India
4
Rachel Reeves: Navigating Britain's Economic Challenges

Rachel Reeves: Navigating Britain's Economic Challenges

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025