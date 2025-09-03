Invenia's Ambitious Revenue Growth: A 3-Year Outlook

Digital infrastructure and IT services company Invenia is targeting a 40% growth in its revenue, projecting figures to reach approximately Rs 2,000 crore within the next three years. The surge in growth is largely attributed to the climbing demand for connectivity from data centers and government-led projects, expressed a senior company official.

Ankit Agarwal, Invenia's Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director, highlighted in an interview that they foresee a substantial business opportunity driven by data centers and initiatives like BharatNet. 'The aim is to elevate our revenue from this fiscal year's Rs 1,300-1,400 crore to nearly Rs 2,000 crore within three years,' Agarwal stated.

Spun off from Sterlite Technologies, Invenia is set to debut on the Indian stock exchanges. With a solid order book of Rs 4,250 crore as of March 31, Invenia plans to bolster system integration and cybersecurity services across India, the UK, and Europe, engaging in projects like managed services to fortify GCC support.