Restoration of Communication: Post-Disaster Telecom Recovery in Himachal Pradesh

Telecommunication sites in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti districts, damaged by severe weather last week, have largely been restored, a government official reported on Wednesday.

Principal Advisor Gokul Butail shared that, as of September 2, substantial progress had been made, with most of the 1761 sites in Chamba regaining functionality. However, 374 remained non-functional compared to 1155 on August 27.

The restoration efforts highlight the state's commitment to re-establish communication networks, critical for connectivity and safety in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)