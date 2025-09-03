Left Menu

Restoration of Communication: Post-Disaster Telecom Recovery in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain, landslides, and flash floods severely disrupted telecommunication networks in Himachal Pradesh's districts last week. Efforts to restore service have seen significant progress, with most sites in Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti regaining functionality, though some remain non-functional. The state government prioritizes full restoration of telecom services.

Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Telecommunication sites in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti districts, damaged by severe weather last week, have largely been restored, a government official reported on Wednesday.

Principal Advisor Gokul Butail shared that, as of September 2, substantial progress had been made, with most of the 1761 sites in Chamba regaining functionality. However, 374 remained non-functional compared to 1155 on August 27.

The restoration efforts highlight the state's commitment to re-establish communication networks, critical for connectivity and safety in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

