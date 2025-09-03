Google Triumphs in Antitrust Case, Surging Stocks Signal Victory

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, witnessed a notable 6% surge in premarket trading on Wednesday. The boost came after a U.S. federal judge decided against breaking up the tech giant in a high-profile antitrust case, marking a significant victory for Alphabet.

Judge Amit Mehta's ruling permits Google to maintain control over its Chrome browser and Android operating system, crucial components of its search and mobile ecosystem dominance. The decision also allows Google to continue partnerships, such as with Apple, ensuring its search engine remains preeminent.

Analysts at MoffettNathanson described the outcome as a monumental win for Google, noting that despite being found guilty of monopolistic practices, the tech company faces minimal consequences. This decision alleviates fears of a forced divestiture and bolsters Alphabet's market value, outperforming competitors like Amazon this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)