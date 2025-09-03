Zalando Loses Court Battle: A Blow to Big Tech Opposition

Fashion retailer Zalando faced defeat in a crucial court battle against stringent EU online content regulations on Wednesday, reinforcing EU regulators' mandate for stricter measures to curb illegal digital content. This decision highlights the EU's resolve to hold significant online platforms to higher standards.

Zalando, recognized as Europe's leading online fashion hub, initiated legal action against the European Commission following its classification as a very large online platform under the new Digital Services Act (DSA). Despite Zalando's arguments of operational uniqueness from tech giants like Google and Meta, the court upheld the Commission's designation.

The ruling marks Zalando as the first company to challenge the DSA, setting precedence for impending cases from Meta and TikTok. With Zalando's disappointed response and plans for an appeal, the decision underscores the EU's stringent digital oversight.