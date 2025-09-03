Left Menu

Jio Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Free Unlimited Data Plans

Reliance Jio has launched free unlimited data offers for its users to mark its 9th anniversary. The company provides a variety of offers for both 4G and 5G subscribers. Starting September 5, these offers, including free data and app subscriptions, aim to reward Jio's loyal customer base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:33 IST
In celebration of its 9th anniversary, Reliance Jio has announced a series of lucrative offers for its subscribers, underscoring the telecom provider's commitment to customer satisfaction. The highlight is the provision of free unlimited data for all users, tailored to the specifics of their existing plans, as stated by the company on Wednesday.

From September 5 to October 5, users subscribed to plans priced Rs 349 and above will enjoy a month of unlimited data, complemented by entertainment and additional app subscriptions. Notably, Jio offers exclusive unlimited 5G data to its 5G smartphone users within these eligible plans.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani expressed gratitude towards the support from over 500 million Indians. Meanwhile, the company introduced weekend unlimited free data for 5G devices and an affordable Rs 39 offer for 4G users, with a free service in the 13th month for consistent payers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

