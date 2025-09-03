Alphabet's Legal Victory Boosts Shares Amidst Antitrust Battle

Alphabet's stock soared more than 8% after a U.S. judge ruled against the breakup of the Google parent company, removing a significant regulatory burden. The decision is poised to add over $213 billion to Alphabet's market value, as it retains control of its Chrome and Android platforms while avoiding certain exclusive deals.

The ruling, which permits Google to keep paying partners like Apple to prioritize its search engine, saw Apple's shares rise by 3%. Analysts suggest the court favored practical solutions over aggressive actions, reinforcing Google's partnership with Apple and the possible integration of Gemini AI in upcoming iPhones.

This development follows the U.S. government's 2020 legal action against Google for alleged monopolistic practices. While the judge declined to break up the company, he mandated data sharing with competitors to foster fair AI tool competition, a move analysts believe offers limited advantage to rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)