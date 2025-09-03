India's Semiconductor Boom: Global Leaders Bet Big
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with global semiconductor execs at SEMICON India 2025. Highlighting India's potential in chip innovation and manufacturing, key figures from the semiconductor industry expressed their confidence. The event also saw major deals signed with Tata Electronics and other firms, bolstering India's tech landscape.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with top global semiconductor executives during SEMICON India 2025. The meeting underscored the industry's strong belief in India's capabilities as a burgeoning hub for semiconductor innovation and manufacturing.
The event, attended by influential semiconductor leaders like ASML's Christophe Fouquet, AMD's Mark Papermaster, and Seoul Semiconductors' Chung Hoon Lee, highlighted India's potential in this fast-growing sector. Modi emphasized the nation's continuous reform efforts focused on infrastructure, skill enhancement, and innovation.
Prominent industry figures, such as Semi's Ajit Manocha and KLA's Ahmad Khan, also graced the occasion. Various major agreements, including Tata Electronics' collaborations with Merck Electronics and C-DAC, were sealed. The summit, ongoing from September 2 to 4, marks a critical juncture in India's quest to become a global semiconductor powerhouse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
