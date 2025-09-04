Left Menu

Tech Titans Unite: Dinner in the White House Rose Garden

President Donald Trump hosts a dinner for leading technology figures at the White House's newly renovated Rose Garden, signifying evolving ties between Silicon Valley and the administration. Prominent tech figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook are among the guests, reflecting strategic shifts to align with Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 07:32 IST
Tech Titans Unite: Dinner in the White House Rose Garden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to welcome over two dozen technology and business leaders for an exclusive dinner in the newly refurbished White House Rose Garden, as confirmed by a White House official. Among the high-profile attendees are Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's Tim Cook, Microsoft's Bill Gates, and OpenAI's Sam Altman.

This significant gathering underscores Trump's ongoing and shifting relationship with Silicon Valley and the tech industry at large. Previously fraught with challenges over issues like content moderation and antitrust scrutiny, the tech sector has recalibrated since Trump's victory in the 2024 election. Industry leaders are strategically aligning their policies to mirror the administration's initiatives, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence.

The Rose Garden, revamped with a stone patio inspired by Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, is slated to host the event after a White House AI function spearheaded by First Lady Melania Trump. Notably absent from the guest list is Elon Musk, former Trump advisor and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, indicating a marked departure from previous associations.

TRENDING

1
Arun Gawli's Liberation: From Prison Bars to Dagdi Chawl Cheers

Arun Gawli's Liberation: From Prison Bars to Dagdi Chawl Cheers

 India
2
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: High Stakes at the Supreme Court

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: High Stakes at the Supreme Court

 Global
3
South Korea's $350 Billion Investment for Strategic U.S. Industry Growth

South Korea's $350 Billion Investment for Strategic U.S. Industry Growth

 Global
4
Deadly Clash in Jharkhand: Security Forces vs. TSPC Rebels

Deadly Clash in Jharkhand: Security Forces vs. TSPC Rebels

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025