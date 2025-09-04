Tech Titans Unite: Dinner in the White House Rose Garden

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to welcome over two dozen technology and business leaders for an exclusive dinner in the newly refurbished White House Rose Garden, as confirmed by a White House official. Among the high-profile attendees are Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's Tim Cook, Microsoft's Bill Gates, and OpenAI's Sam Altman.

This significant gathering underscores Trump's ongoing and shifting relationship with Silicon Valley and the tech industry at large. Previously fraught with challenges over issues like content moderation and antitrust scrutiny, the tech sector has recalibrated since Trump's victory in the 2024 election. Industry leaders are strategically aligning their policies to mirror the administration's initiatives, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence.

The Rose Garden, revamped with a stone patio inspired by Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, is slated to host the event after a White House AI function spearheaded by First Lady Melania Trump. Notably absent from the guest list is Elon Musk, former Trump advisor and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, indicating a marked departure from previous associations.