Apacer Leads the Way with Fully Lead-free SSD and CoreEnergy Innovations

Apacer has unveiled the PV250-M280, the industry's first fully lead-free SSD, as part of its efforts to align with green supply chain opportunities and comply with EU RoHS regulations. The company also introduced CoreEnergy technology, enhancing energy efficiency in storage solutions to support sustainability and ESG goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a groundbreaking move toward sustainability, Apacer, a global leader in digital storage, has launched the PV250-M280, the industry's first fully lead-free SSD. This innovation comes in response to the EU's impending expiration of RoHS exemptions, offering enterprises a sustainable upgrade option while maintaining exceptional performance and reliability.

Alongside this product, Apacer introduced its CoreEnergy power regulation technology, designed to cater to the growing demand for energy-efficient storage solutions. CoreEnergy offers multiple predefined energy modes, enhancing the SSD's performance by reducing power consumption and preventing overheating, crucial for various industry environments.

CEO C.K. Chang reinforced Apacer's commitment to sustainable storage solutions that marry compliance with cutting-edge innovation. By expanding its lead-free product range and integrating essential technologies, Apacer is not only strengthening its ESG commitments but also lending momentum to the global decarbonization movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

