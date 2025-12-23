RSB Group Unveils First Sustainability Report, Marks 50 Years of Engineering Excellence

RSB Group, celebrating over five decades of engineering leadership, has released its first Sustainability Report. This move underscores the company's commitment to growth that is both responsible and disciplined, targeting long-term value for its stakeholders. The report details RSB's performance across key environmental metrics, adhering to global standards.

Chairman R. K. Behera emphasizes that sustainability is ingrained in RSB's core, shaping decisions since the company's inception. The report shows energy consumption stood at 264,850 GJ, with a ~5% reduction over three years. Greenhouse gas emissions also saw significant declines, reinforcing RSB's dedication to renewable energy and efficiency.

RSB Vice Chairman S.K. Behera highlights the company's comprehensive focus on sustainability throughout the value chain, from design to delivery. The report reveals notable improvements in water and waste management, driving social initiatives through the RSB Foundation, all aligning with SEBI BRSR and GRI standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)