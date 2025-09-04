Left Menu

Widespread Google Outage Disrupts Services Across Europe

Google services, including YouTube, faced temporary disruptions on Thursday in Turkey and parts of Europe such as Greece and Germany. The Freedom of Expression Association noted the outage began at 10:00 a.m. in Turkey. Services were largely restored by 9:00 a.m. GMT. Turkey's cyber security body has requested a technical report from Google.

04-09-2025
Several Google services, notably including YouTube, experienced temporary outages on Thursday, affecting users in Turkey and multiple regions across Europe, including Greece and Germany, as reported by a Turkish deputy minister and various internet monitoring groups.

The Freedom of Expression Association, which tracks internet censorship, confirmed that the disruption of Alphabet's Google services commenced at approximately 10:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) in Turkey. Downdetector, a tracking platform, indicated that the service interruptions began to subside after 0751 GMT, with services predominantly restored ahead of 0900 GMT.

Google has not yet provided a comment on the issue. Turkey's cyber security watchdog is requesting a technical analysis from Google, according to Omer Fatih Sayan, the deputy transport and infrastructure minister, who addressed the situation on platform X. Affected areas included Turkey, southeast Europe, and parts of Ukraine and Russia, as evidenced by a map shared by Sayan. Germany also observed a rise in disruptions, according to allestoerungen.de, linked to U.S.-based Ookla.

