MFE Secures Majority Stake in ProSiebenSat.1: A New Era in European Broadcasting

MFE-MediaForEurope announced its successful acquisition of a 75.61% stake in ProSiebenSat.1 on Thursday, after a lengthy takeover battle for the German broadcaster.

This acquisition is part of a broader strategy by MFE, led by Italy's Berlusconi family, to establish a European television platform funded by advertisements. The plan comes amid stiff competition for viewers and advertising dollars. Following the announcement, MFE shares surged by 5.2% at 0929 GMT.

The acquisition offer, which concluded on Monday, valued ProSiebenSat.1, also active in Austria and Switzerland, at approximately 1.8 billion euros ($2.1 billion). MFE operates TV channels in Italy and Spain and views this European expansion as crucial for competing against dominating U.S. streaming services like Netflix and YouTube.

