Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Behind Enemy Lines: North Korean Hackers and Their Job Offer Scams

North Korean hackers are targeting the cryptocurrency industry with fake job offers, aiming to steal digital assets. Experts and companies say this has become a frequent issue, with hackers improving their deceptive tactics. Victims report significant financial losses, including over $1 billion stolen last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:53 IST
Cryptocurrency Behind Enemy Lines: North Korean Hackers and Their Job Offer Scams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korean hackers are increasingly infiltrating the cryptocurrency industry with plausible job offers, new research and interviews reveal. This tactic aims to steal digital currencies at an alarming rate.

The issue has become so prevalent that applicants are now scrutinizing recruiters for possible associations with Pyongyang. According to research by cybersecurity companies SentinelOne and Validin, North Korean masquerades have grown more sophisticated, leading to significant financial losses, believed to amount to at least $1.34 billion last year.

Scams often involve recruiters contacting potential targets via LinkedIn or Telegram, promoting blockchain-related jobs. Once engaged, recruits are directed to obscure websites for a skills test, raising suspicions. Despite efforts to curb such impersonations, the scams persist, highlighting ongoing challenges for the crypto industry.

TRENDING

1
Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System

Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System

 India
2
Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum

Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum

 India
3
Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

 India
4
Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025