Cryptocurrency Behind Enemy Lines: North Korean Hackers and Their Job Offer Scams

North Korean hackers are increasingly infiltrating the cryptocurrency industry with plausible job offers, new research and interviews reveal. This tactic aims to steal digital currencies at an alarming rate.

The issue has become so prevalent that applicants are now scrutinizing recruiters for possible associations with Pyongyang. According to research by cybersecurity companies SentinelOne and Validin, North Korean masquerades have grown more sophisticated, leading to significant financial losses, believed to amount to at least $1.34 billion last year.

Scams often involve recruiters contacting potential targets via LinkedIn or Telegram, promoting blockchain-related jobs. Once engaged, recruits are directed to obscure websites for a skills test, raising suspicions. Despite efforts to curb such impersonations, the scams persist, highlighting ongoing challenges for the crypto industry.