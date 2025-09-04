AI Revolution: Driving Transformation Across Industries

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transcended its futuristic image to become a cornerstone of modern business evolution, significantly transforming economies and industries worldwide. Its sweeping influence elevates global competitiveness and operational efficacy, as reported by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Protiviti.

'Vision AI: Trends and Strategic Insights 2025,' unveiled recently, underscores AI's extensive effects across various domains. AI is no longer a speculative force; it is actively reshaping our world, transforming industries, and redefining how we work. Understanding AI has become critical for leaders and enterprises, emphasized Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India & South Asia.

Particularly in financial services, AI is enhancing trust and regulatory compliance by integrating intelligent risk assessment and fraud detection. Similarly, manufacturing sectors optimize production with predictive tools, and retail benefits from AI-driven personalization. These technological advancements highlight AI's crucial role in India's competitiveness and growth, remarks CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee.

