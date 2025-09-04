From Battlefields to Boardrooms: Veterans Revolutionize Europe's Defence Tech

Military veterans are spearheading innovation in Europe's defense technology sector, leveraging battlefield experience to refine and develop new technologies. As conflicts such as the Ukraine war escalate, their expertise is driving significant investment and reshaping the landscape for both startups and established companies.

Insightful advice from ex-soldiers is crucial, as highlighted by the experience of Matt Kuppers, a former German army officer who identified crucial accuracy issues in an Austrian startup's anti-drone weapon. This practical knowledge of battlefield conditions allows veteran-led companies to rapidly adapt and produce effective solutions for modern warfare.

As venture capital continues to flow into the sector, the participation of veterans is making a substantial difference, with companies like Quantum Systems and Terminal Autonomy gaining traction. The rise in NATO defense budgets further opens opportunities for these soldier-entrepreneurs, who are bridging the gap between military requirements and technological innovations.

