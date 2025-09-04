Left Menu

India's Leap into 2D Semiconductor Innovation

L&T Semiconductors partners with the Indian Institute of Science to establish India's first National 2D Innovation Hub, aiming to propel the country to the forefront of global semiconductor R&D by developing next-gen chip technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Semiconductors has officially partnered with the Indian Institute of Science, aiming to establish India's inaugural National 2D Innovation Hub for semiconductor research, the company announced.

This hub is set to become a state-of-the-art facility that will focus on pioneering advancements in next-generation semiconductor and beyond-silicon-chip technologies, positioning India as a leader in global research and development.

Addressing the revolutionary potential of 2D materials, Professor Mayank Shrivastava from IISc highlighted its capacity to redefine electronic and quantum technologies. These materials, being extraordinarily thin yet robust, present potential to vastly enhance current semiconductor technology, offering significant size reduction in chip manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

