Cislunar Frontier: Digantara and ispace Join Forces for Lunar Safety

Bengaluru-based start-up Digantara announced a strategic agreement with Japanese firm ispace to map the area around the moon focusing on space debris monitoring.

The partnership aims to develop cislunar situational awareness, crucial for future space exploration and technologies testing, ensuring safe operations and sustainable resource utilization.

Finalized during the India-Japan Summit in Tokyo, this alliance represents a significant step towards a sustainable lunar ecosystem, leveraging the expertise of both companies in space situational awareness and lunar landing capabilities.