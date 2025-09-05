Left Menu

Cislunar Frontier: Digantara and ispace Join Forces for Lunar Safety

Bengaluru's Digantara partners with Japan's ispace to map lunar orbit, focusing on space debris awareness. This collaboration aims to ensure safe, sustainable lunar operations and infrastructure, aligning with Asia's lunar ambitions. The partnership was finalized during the India-Japan Summit, marking a new era in cross-border space innovation.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:47 IST
  • India

Bengaluru-based start-up Digantara announced a strategic agreement with Japanese firm ispace to map the area around the moon focusing on space debris monitoring.

The partnership aims to develop cislunar situational awareness, crucial for future space exploration and technologies testing, ensuring safe operations and sustainable resource utilization.

Finalized during the India-Japan Summit in Tokyo, this alliance represents a significant step towards a sustainable lunar ecosystem, leveraging the expertise of both companies in space situational awareness and lunar landing capabilities.

