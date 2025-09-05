Left Menu

TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra: Revolutionizing Smartphone Eye-Care and Performance

TCL introduces the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra, the first smartphone integrating its groundbreaking NXTPAPER 4.0 technology, specifically designed for enhanced eye-care and superior performance. Featuring a 7.2-inch display, AI-powered tools, and a periscopic telephoto camera, it offers ultimate comfort and utility for users in the digital age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At IFA 2025, TCL has set a new benchmark in smartphone technology with the introduction of the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra, a device that prioritizes eye-care through its revolutionary NXTPAPER 4.0 technology.

This advanced smartphone showcases a 7.2-inch display complemented by multiple prestigious eye-care certifications, creating an unparalleled visual experience. Built-in AI enhancements elevate the reading and writing experience, while TCL's proprietary MuseFilm imaging technology redefines smartphone photography.

Equipped with the latest MediaTek chipset and expansive memory, the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra ensures robust performance. TCL's innovative products embody its mission to enhance digital well-being across all age groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

