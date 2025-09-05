Redefining the Future of Work: Amdocs Relocates Gurugram Operations to Next-Gen Smart Campus in DLF Downtown

Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the relocation of its Gurugram operations to a next-generation smart campus in DLF Downtown, Gurugram in Delhi NCR. This marks a significant milestone in Amdocs' growth journey, strengthening its development center in India and reinforcing its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and employee well-being, delivering world-class GenAI-led digital solutions for the global telecommunications industry.

Spanning 333,000 sq ft, the LEED-certified, eco-friendly campus reflects Amdocs' vision of fostering a collaborative and future-ready environment that empowers teams to thrive and deliver exceptional client outcomes. The campus offers a fluid, open-space layout with ergonomically designed workstations, quiet focus pods, meeting zones, ideation hubs and open collaboration areas. Signature spaces include a multi-purpose auditorium, a client briefing centre, green outdoor terraces and lounges.

The new campus in DLF Downtown offers excellent connectivity, via road, metro, and international airport. Purpose-built to meet the needs of a digital-first workplace, the new facility combines cutting-edge technology, sustainable architecture, and collaborative spaces to deliver an immersive workplace experience.

Reflecting Amdocs' people-centric philosophy, the campus also includes wellness-focused amenities such as recreation rooms, a fully equipped gym, themed networking hubs, a restaurant-style cafeteria with multiple dining options and grab-and-go counters. The workplace embodies Amdocs' global brand ethos, ''Make it Amazing,'' reflecting its focus on creating extraordinary experiences for employees and clients.

Rajat Raheja, Division President, Amdocs India, said, ''Our DLF Downtown campus isn't just an office—it's a canvas for our employees to carve their career paths and pursue their ambitions. Designed with a focus to equip our employees with a work environment that promotes innovation, engagement, partnership and productivity, this is where next-gen technology meets human energy to deliver amazing outcomes for our customers.'' ''Gurugram has emerged as one of India's most vibrant technology hubs, offering access to a strong tech ecosystem, a highly skilled workforce, and excellent connectivity. This strategic location boosts our collaboration with clients globally and allows us to attract the best talent from the region,'' added Raheja.

Globally, Amdocs employs approximately 28,000 people across 90 locations, with over 40% of its workforce based in India, split between Pune and Gurugram. Having marked 20 years of Amdocs in India last year, the company's Pune and Gurugram campuses serve as key engines of growth, driving digital innovation and supporting customers worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765494/Amdocs_Gurugram_Office.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765495/Amdocs_Gurugram_Office.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765493/Amdocs_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)