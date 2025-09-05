Left Menu

UBS CEO against reducing bank's size in face of regulatory concerns

Reuters | Baden | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:36 IST
UBS CEO against reducing bank's size in face of regulatory concerns
  • Country:
  • Germany

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti on Friday rejected reducing the bank's size amid pressure to do so from Swiss regulators following its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse.

Ermotti told a business conference on Friday he was hopeful a "sensible solution" could be found on regulatory matters which are currently under discussion in Bern, but shrinking the bank was not a strategy for UBS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-I hold no animosity towards Isak, says Newcastle's Burn

Soccer-I hold no animosity towards Isak, says Newcastle's Burn

Global
2
There can be no predesigned map to exclude any individual from participating in polls: INDIA bloc Vice President nominee B Sudershan Reddy.

There can be no predesigned map to exclude any individual from participating...

 India
3
MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and misleading"

MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and mis...

 India
4
NEWSMAKER-How Thailand's Anutin Charnvirakul rose from cannabis crusader to prime minister

NEWSMAKER-How Thailand's Anutin Charnvirakul rose from cannabis crusader to ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025