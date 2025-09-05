Left Menu

Sebi cautions investors against fraudulent communications in its name

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:26 IST
Markets regulator Sebi on Friday cautioned investors to remain vigilant against fraudulent messages and notices being circulated on social media and other platforms in its name.

The regulator asked the public to stay alert while sharing personal information or money in response to such fraudulent messages.

The cautionary statement comes after Sebi observed several instances where fraudsters have impersonated its officials, misused its logo, letterhead and seal, and even fabricated email IDs. In some cases, fake notices were issued demanding payments for compliance services, penalties, or fines to avoid regulatory action.

''Gullible investors are losing their hard-earned money by believing these fraudsters,'' Sebi said in a statement urging the public to stay cautious.

The regulator has urged investors to verify the authenticity of any communication demanding information or payments in its name and to avoid responding to messages from non-official domains.

To safeguard themselves, investors are advised to note that details of every enforcement action by Sebi are available on its website. Any settlement or recovery payment to Sebi can be made only through the links provided on its official website.

It said that genuine emails from Sebi are sent only from addresses ending with @sebi.gov.in. Further, the addresses of Sebi offices are available on its website.

In June, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a similar cautionary statement against fraudulent communications in its name.

