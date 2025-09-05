Left Menu

AMD to Empower 100,000 Graduates with AI and GPU Skills in India

AMD will train 100,000 STEM graduates in AI and GPU programming in India over the next three years. The initiative includes 1 lakh hours of free cloud access for Indian researchers and startups, supporting open ecosystems and democratizing access to advanced GPU technology for AI development.

American chipmaker AMD announced plans to train 100,000 STEM graduates in artificial intelligence (AI) and graphics processing unit (GPU) programming across India over the next three years.

The initiative will provide one lakh hours of free developer cloud access for Indian researchers and startups to facilitate open ecosystems and promote digital innovation in AI applications.

AMD aims to democratize access to advanced computing resources, helping shape India's future in AI and positioning its workforce for significant contributions to the country's economic growth.

