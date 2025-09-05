Crypto Uncertainty: Justin Sun's $WLFI Tokens Frozen Amid Ties to Trump's Venture
Justin Sun, a major backer of Trump's crypto project, World Liberty Financial, revealed his $WLFI tokens were frozen. Sun has invested $75 million into the venture. The situation highlights potential conflicts of interest due to the Trump family's involvement and past regulatory issues faced by partners.
Justin Sun, a prominent figure in the crypto world and a significant supporter of President Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial initiative, announced on Friday that his tokens related to the project have been frozen. Sun, who has poured at least $75 million into World Liberty Financial's tokens, known as $WLFI, took to X to share his predicament.
The tokens, which only became available for public trading earlier in the week, have since depreciated in value. In an open address to the World Liberty Financials team, Sun expressed concerns over the unexplained freezing of his tokens and urged for their release. However, details on the reasons behind the freeze remain scant, and there is no clarity on who is responsible.
This development sheds light on the intricate business connections linked to the Trump family's increasing wealth, stemming from crypto ventures. With Sun being the second-largest investor in World Liberty and having played a vital role in its early funding, the situation raises questions about potential conflicts of interest, particularly given the ongoing regulatory challenges faced by some of the Trump family's business partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
