Left Menu

Crypto Uncertainty: Justin Sun's $WLFI Tokens Frozen Amid Ties to Trump's Venture

Justin Sun, a major backer of Trump's crypto project, World Liberty Financial, revealed his $WLFI tokens were frozen. Sun has invested $75 million into the venture. The situation highlights potential conflicts of interest due to the Trump family's involvement and past regulatory issues faced by partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:42 IST
Crypto Uncertainty: Justin Sun's $WLFI Tokens Frozen Amid Ties to Trump's Venture
tokens

Justin Sun, a prominent figure in the crypto world and a significant supporter of President Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial initiative, announced on Friday that his tokens related to the project have been frozen. Sun, who has poured at least $75 million into World Liberty Financial's tokens, known as $WLFI, took to X to share his predicament.

The tokens, which only became available for public trading earlier in the week, have since depreciated in value. In an open address to the World Liberty Financials team, Sun expressed concerns over the unexplained freezing of his tokens and urged for their release. However, details on the reasons behind the freeze remain scant, and there is no clarity on who is responsible.

This development sheds light on the intricate business connections linked to the Trump family's increasing wealth, stemming from crypto ventures. With Sun being the second-largest investor in World Liberty and having played a vital role in its early funding, the situation raises questions about potential conflicts of interest, particularly given the ongoing regulatory challenges faced by some of the Trump family's business partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

 India
2
Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

 India
3
UN Report Unveils Atrocities in Eastern Congo Conflict

UN Report Unveils Atrocities in Eastern Congo Conflict

 Global
4
Controversy Arises Over Punjab CM's Hospitalization Choice

Controversy Arises Over Punjab CM's Hospitalization Choice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025