U.S. Targets Chinese Drones and Vehicles Over Security Concerns

The Trump administration is poised to introduce new regulations targeting the import of Chinese drones and medium to heavy-duty vehicles. This move follows an earlier crackdown on cars and trucks, with national security cited as a primary concern.

The U.S. Commerce Department has announced that it will release new rules as early as this month. These regulations aim to mitigate national security risks associated with information and communications technology in drones and connected vehicles, specifically those weighing more than 10,000 pounds, from countries like China and other foreign adversaries.

The initiative underscores growing apprehensions about the safety and integrity of critical infrastructure in the face of potential threats from foreign nations. The focus remains on maintaining robust security measures in the context of technological imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)