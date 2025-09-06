Historic Victory: Morocco Secures World Cup Spot

Morocco has made history as the first African nation to secure a place in next year's World Cup, following an emphatic 5-0 win over Niger in Rabat. The victory highlights Morocco's dominance in Group E of the African qualifiers.

With this win, Morocco takes an unassailable lead, with two matches left to play. Earlier in the day, a draw between Tanzania and Congo ensured Morocco's top position in the group.

The Atlas Lions' qualification for the World Cup adds significant excitement and anticipation for the tournament to be held in North America, as they represent the hopes of the African continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)