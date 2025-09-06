OpenAI Faces Surging Costs: A Billion-Dollar Bet on AI

OpenAI is poised to spend $115 billion by 2029, significantly more than the initially anticipated $35 billion, as it escalates investment to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities, as reported by The Information on Friday.

The tech powerhouse, known for pioneering popular AI innovations like the ChatGPT chatbot, now anticipates burning through more than $8 billion this year alone, a $1.5 billion increase from earlier estimates. OpenAI is strategizing to curb its burgeoning expenses by developing proprietary data center server chips and infrastructure.

A collaboration with U.S. semiconductor leader Broadcom is set to yield OpenAI's inaugural AI chip in the coming year, with plans for internal use. Furthermore, the firm has strengthened ties with Oracle to substantially boost its data center capacity and has enlisted Google Cloud for additional computing resources. Despite these efforts, OpenAI's financial projections indicate escalating costs, with a projected cash burn of $17 billion next year, climbing dramatically in subsequent years.