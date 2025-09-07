Left Menu

Microsoft Azure Faces Red Sea Undersea Fiber Cut Challenges

Microsoft Azure is experiencing increased latency due to several undersea fiber optic cuts in the Red Sea. This issue may affect traffic between the Middle East and regions in Asia or Europe, causing disruptions for users. Microsoft updated its service status to inform customers of the ongoing situation.

Microsoft announced on Saturday that users of its cloud service, Microsoft Azure, may encounter heightened latency issues. The cause? Multiple undersea fiber optic cables in the Red Sea have been compromised.

The company revealed that traffic originating from or destined for the Middle East, Asia, or Europe is likely to face increased disruptions as a result of these fiber cuts.

A service status update has been posted by Microsoft to notify and prepare Azure users for potential connectivity challenges related to this undersea complication.

