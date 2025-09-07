Red Sea Fiber Cuts Cause Azure Latency Issues
Microsoft Azure users are facing increased latency due to multiple undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea. This has significantly affected traffic between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Microsoft is working to mitigate the issue by rerouting traffic, albeit causing higher-than-normal latencies.
Microsoft has announced that its Azure users might experience increased latency issues due to multiple undersea fiber optic cable cuts in the Red Sea.
The disruptions are affecting traffic that traverses the Middle East and either originates from or terminates in Asia or Europe. In a service health status update, Microsoft detailed that such undersea fiber cuts can take time to repair, committing to monitoring and optimizing traffic routing to minimize customer impact.
Currently, Azure, which ranks as the world's second-largest cloud provider after Amazon's AWS, is rerouting data through alternative paths. This has led to unusually high latencies, according to Microsoft's announcement.
