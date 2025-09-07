Red Sea Fiber Cuts Cause Azure Latency Issues

Microsoft has announced that its Azure users might experience increased latency issues due to multiple undersea fiber optic cable cuts in the Red Sea.

The disruptions are affecting traffic that traverses the Middle East and either originates from or terminates in Asia or Europe. In a service health status update, Microsoft detailed that such undersea fiber cuts can take time to repair, committing to monitoring and optimizing traffic routing to minimize customer impact.

Currently, Azure, which ranks as the world's second-largest cloud provider after Amazon's AWS, is rerouting data through alternative paths. This has led to unusually high latencies, according to Microsoft's announcement.