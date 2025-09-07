Left Menu

Red Sea Fiber Cuts Cause Azure Latency Issues

Microsoft Azure users are facing increased latency due to multiple undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea. This has significantly affected traffic between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Microsoft is working to mitigate the issue by rerouting traffic, albeit causing higher-than-normal latencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 02:45 IST
Red Sea Fiber Cuts Cause Azure Latency Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Microsoft has announced that its Azure users might experience increased latency issues due to multiple undersea fiber optic cable cuts in the Red Sea.

The disruptions are affecting traffic that traverses the Middle East and either originates from or terminates in Asia or Europe. In a service health status update, Microsoft detailed that such undersea fiber cuts can take time to repair, committing to monitoring and optimizing traffic routing to minimize customer impact.

Currently, Azure, which ranks as the world's second-largest cloud provider after Amazon's AWS, is rerouting data through alternative paths. This has led to unusually high latencies, according to Microsoft's announcement.

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia: Minimal Impact but High Stakes

Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia: Minimal Impact but High Stakes

 Global
2
Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

 Global
3
Aryna Sabalenka: A Tennis Titan’s Journey to Grand Slam Glory

Aryna Sabalenka: A Tennis Titan’s Journey to Grand Slam Glory

 Global
4
Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Australian Warships

Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Austra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025