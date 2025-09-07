Putin Pushes for Aerospace Advancements in Rocket Technology

President Vladimir Putin has placed a renewed emphasis on Russia's aerospace industry, urging its leaders to expedite the development of booster rocket engines for space vehicles. This call to action follows his recent visits to China and Vladivostok, demonstrating his focus on bolstering Russia's space capabilities.

During a visit to the southern Russian city of Samara, Putin met with industry specialists to tour the renowned Kuznetsov design bureau. The aircraft engine manufacturing plant is a pivotal player in the aerospace sector, underscoring the importance Putin places on technological advancement in the field.

The Russian leader's efforts aim to build on the nation's longstanding reputation as a global leader in space technology. Bolstering rocket engine development is expected to ensure Russia remains at the cutting edge of aerospace innovation and maintains its competitive edge internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)