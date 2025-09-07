Left Menu

Putin Pushes for Aerospace Advancements in Rocket Technology

President Vladimir Putin has called on Russia's aerospace industry leaders to accelerate the development of booster rocket engines for space launch vehicles. During a visit to Samara, he emphasized cementing Russia's legacy in space technology at the Kuznetsov design bureau aircraft engine manufacturing plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 10:30 IST
President Vladimir Putin has placed a renewed emphasis on Russia's aerospace industry, urging its leaders to expedite the development of booster rocket engines for space vehicles. This call to action follows his recent visits to China and Vladivostok, demonstrating his focus on bolstering Russia's space capabilities.

During a visit to the southern Russian city of Samara, Putin met with industry specialists to tour the renowned Kuznetsov design bureau. The aircraft engine manufacturing plant is a pivotal player in the aerospace sector, underscoring the importance Putin places on technological advancement in the field.

The Russian leader's efforts aim to build on the nation's longstanding reputation as a global leader in space technology. Bolstering rocket engine development is expected to ensure Russia remains at the cutting edge of aerospace innovation and maintains its competitive edge internationally.

