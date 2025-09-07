Left Menu

The Power-Hungry Future: Rising Energy Demands of Data Centres

As global demand for digital content grows, the energy consumption of data centres is soaring. By 2026, their electricity use could reach 1,000 terawatt hours, on par with Japan's annual production. Innovations like renewable energy integration and AI-driven optimizations are crucial to creating sustainable data centres.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global appetite for digital content is leading to a surge in the power consumption of data centres, raising concerns about energy efficiency and sustainability. The International Energy Agency projects that data centre electricity usage might double, reaching 1,000 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2026, equating to Japan's annual power generation.

Particularly in countries like Ireland and Australia, where data centres have seen rapid expansion, electricity demand is expected to rise dramatically. These centres not only support daily digital activities but also drive power usage through AI and cryptocurrency operations. Cooling solutions, often accounting for nearly half of the power use, are being re-evaluated for efficiency.

To combat the energy demands, advancements include integrating renewable energy and creating more efficient cooling strategies, such as using AI for system monitoring. Furthermore, novel approaches like aquifer cooling and the use of physical location advantages are being explored. The technological evolution of AI further complicates power consumption dynamics in data centres, necessitating urgent investment in cleaner energy and sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

