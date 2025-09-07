Amateur Radio Operators in West Bengal Thwarted by Nationality Certification Hurdle

Amateur radio operators in West Bengal, pivotal in disaster communication, face a licensing bottleneck requiring a 'nationality certificate.' This mandatory documentation, scrutinized amidst India's charged nationality debates, is stifling new licenses and alarming those who rely on HAM operators during emergencies.

Under the government's radio licensing protocols, applicants without passports must upload attested nationality certificates to qualify for the Amateur Station Operator's Certificate (ASOC) exam. However, reluctance from officials to attest these documents is hindering many aspirants, echoing larger national identity conflicts.

With around 12,000 operators primarily in restricted grades, the delay in upgrading licenses is concerning. The overlapping political narrative with NRC debates has spotlighted how vital communication links are jeopardized. Reacting to the bureaucratic tangle, the Trinamool Congress critiques it as hidden NRC enforcement, while government officials underscore security diligence in cross-border communication.