Amateur Radio Operators in West Bengal Thwarted by Nationality Certification Hurdle

In West Bengal, amateur radio operators face a new licensing hurdle requiring a 'nationality certificate,' creating a bottleneck obstructing the issuance of new HAM licenses. This has sparked concerns among disaster-management circles, as operators provide essential communication during cyclones and floods. The debate intensifies amidst ongoing citizenship verification controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amateur radio operators in West Bengal, pivotal in disaster communication, face a licensing bottleneck requiring a 'nationality certificate.' This mandatory documentation, scrutinized amidst India's charged nationality debates, is stifling new licenses and alarming those who rely on HAM operators during emergencies.

Under the government's radio licensing protocols, applicants without passports must upload attested nationality certificates to qualify for the Amateur Station Operator's Certificate (ASOC) exam. However, reluctance from officials to attest these documents is hindering many aspirants, echoing larger national identity conflicts.

With around 12,000 operators primarily in restricted grades, the delay in upgrading licenses is concerning. The overlapping political narrative with NRC debates has spotlighted how vital communication links are jeopardized. Reacting to the bureaucratic tangle, the Trinamool Congress critiques it as hidden NRC enforcement, while government officials underscore security diligence in cross-border communication.

