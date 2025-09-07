Putin Calls for Advancement in Russia's Space Technology

President Vladimir Putin made a strong call on Friday for significant advancements in the development of booster rocket engines, vital for space launch vehicles. He emphasized the importance of maintaining Russia's historic reputation as a space technology heavyweight.

Putin visited the city of Samara, known for its aerospace prowess, where he met with industry specialists to discuss ongoing efforts and future projects. The visit included a tour of the renowned Kuznetsov design bureau, a major center for aircraft engine manufacturing.

The Russian leader's statements come at a time of intensified global competition in space exploration, underscoring his commitment to strengthening Russia's position in this strategically important sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)