Putin Calls for Advancement in Russia's Space Technology

President Vladimir Putin urged Russia's aerospace leaders to advance rocket engine development. Visiting Samara's Kuznetsov design bureau, he emphasized building on Russia's space technology history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:29 IST
President Vladimir Putin made a strong call on Friday for significant advancements in the development of booster rocket engines, vital for space launch vehicles. He emphasized the importance of maintaining Russia's historic reputation as a space technology heavyweight.

Putin visited the city of Samara, known for its aerospace prowess, where he met with industry specialists to discuss ongoing efforts and future projects. The visit included a tour of the renowned Kuznetsov design bureau, a major center for aircraft engine manufacturing.

The Russian leader's statements come at a time of intensified global competition in space exploration, underscoring his commitment to strengthening Russia's position in this strategically important sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

