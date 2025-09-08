Hyundai Halts U.S. Trips Amid Legal Turmoil

Hyundai Motor has instructed its employees to defer any planned business trips to the United States unless they are deemed absolutely essential, according to a report by a South Korean newspaper.

This precautionary measure follows a notable incident where a raid on a Hyundai manufacturing site in Georgia resulted in the detention of several hundred South Korean workers.

The Maeil Business Newspaper, citing unnamed industry insiders, reported the development. However, as of now, Hyundai Motor has not issued any official statement regarding this matter.