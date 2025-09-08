Hyundai Halts U.S. Trips Amid Legal Turmoil
Hyundai Motor has advised its staff to postpone business trips to the U.S. unless necessary. This comes after a recent raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia led to the detention of hundreds of South Korean workers. The Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing industry sources, that the company has not commented.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-09-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 08:25 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
Hyundai Motor has instructed its employees to defer any planned business trips to the United States unless they are deemed absolutely essential, according to a report by a South Korean newspaper.
This precautionary measure follows a notable incident where a raid on a Hyundai manufacturing site in Georgia resulted in the detention of several hundred South Korean workers.
The Maeil Business Newspaper, citing unnamed industry insiders, reported the development. However, as of now, Hyundai Motor has not issued any official statement regarding this matter.
