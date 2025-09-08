Left Menu

RRP Electronics' Strategic MoUs Bolster India's Semiconductor Ecosystem

RRP Electronics has signed four strategic MoUs at Semicon India 2025. Collaborations include cybersecurity with Polaron Infotech, talent development with Rajarambapu Institute of Technology, advanced packaging with MONK9 Tech Pvt Ltd, and semiconductor research with TIFR. The partnerships aim to fortify India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:27 IST
RRP Electronics' Strategic MoUs Bolster India's Semiconductor Ecosystem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RRP Electronics Ltd has announced the signing of four significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at the Semicon India 2025 conference in New Delhi, marking a pivotal move to bolster India's domestic semiconductor ecosystem. These collaborations aim to position India as a reliable global semiconductor player.

The first MoU, emphasizing RRP Electronics' role as Maharashtra's premier OSAT company, involves a partnership with Tata Institute of Fundamental Research for the prestigious HGCAL project at CERN, Geneva. This project necessitates sophisticated OSAT facilities, reaffirming RRP's expertise in high-end semiconductor applications.

Additionally, the company inked a deal with Polaron Infotech to fortify cybersecurity in the semiconductor supply chain, collaborated with Rajarambapu Institute of Technology to develop talent, and partnered with MONK9 Tech Pvt Ltd for advanced packaging solutions. These efforts are expected to drive skill development and innovation while generating ₹15 crore in revenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea Seeks Re-Entry for Workers Post-Massive U.S. Immigration Raid

South Korea Seeks Re-Entry for Workers Post-Massive U.S. Immigration Raid

 Global
2
London's Transport Turmoil: Tube Strikes Cause Chaos in the Capital

London's Transport Turmoil: Tube Strikes Cause Chaos in the Capital

 United Kingdom
3
Assam's Stand: The Ongoing Pushback Against Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Assam's Stand: The Ongoing Pushback Against Bangladeshi Infiltrators

 India
4
Nepal Erupts: Protests Over Social Media Ban and Corruption Turn Deadly

Nepal Erupts: Protests Over Social Media Ban and Corruption Turn Deadly

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025