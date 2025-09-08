RRP Electronics' Strategic MoUs Bolster India's Semiconductor Ecosystem

RRP Electronics Ltd has announced the signing of four significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at the Semicon India 2025 conference in New Delhi, marking a pivotal move to bolster India's domestic semiconductor ecosystem. These collaborations aim to position India as a reliable global semiconductor player.

The first MoU, emphasizing RRP Electronics' role as Maharashtra's premier OSAT company, involves a partnership with Tata Institute of Fundamental Research for the prestigious HGCAL project at CERN, Geneva. This project necessitates sophisticated OSAT facilities, reaffirming RRP's expertise in high-end semiconductor applications.

Additionally, the company inked a deal with Polaron Infotech to fortify cybersecurity in the semiconductor supply chain, collaborated with Rajarambapu Institute of Technology to develop talent, and partnered with MONK9 Tech Pvt Ltd for advanced packaging solutions. These efforts are expected to drive skill development and innovation while generating ₹15 crore in revenues.

