Pioneering Progress: Union Minister Awards Drone Certifications

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will award DGCA-approved drone certifications in Ghaziabad. The National Test House, provisionally approved as a certification body, has recommended two drone models for certification. NTH has processed over 50 applications, charging Rs 4.2 lakh. Established in 1912, it supports India's industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, is set to award DGCA-approved drone type certifications this Wednesday in Ghaziabad.

The National Test House (NTH), provisionally approved by the Quality Council of India as a Certification Body, plays a key role in certifying unmanned aircraft systems.

Having processed over 50 applications from Indian manufacturers, NTH charges a fee of Rs 4.2 lakh for its services, advancing India's industrial growth since its founding in 1912.

(With inputs from agencies.)

