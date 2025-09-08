Pioneering Progress: Union Minister Awards Drone Certifications

Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, is set to award DGCA-approved drone type certifications this Wednesday in Ghaziabad.

The National Test House (NTH), provisionally approved by the Quality Council of India as a Certification Body, plays a key role in certifying unmanned aircraft systems.

Having processed over 50 applications from Indian manufacturers, NTH charges a fee of Rs 4.2 lakh for its services, advancing India's industrial growth since its founding in 1912.

