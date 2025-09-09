Left Menu

Nasdaq Hits Record High as Fed Rate Cut Speculations Drive Market

The Nasdaq reached a record high, buoyed by Broadcom's rally and speculations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Investors anticipate multiple cuts this year after a weak U.S. jobs report heightened economic concerns. Market focus is on the upcoming Fed policy meeting, influencing stock market trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 01:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq stock market achieved a record high on Monday, propelled by Broadcom's impressive performance. Investors are banking on the Federal Reserve to implement interest rate cuts to support economic growth, following a disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls report that sparked fears over potential economic slowdown.

Despite investor hopes for a substantial rate cut, financial experts caution against overly optimistic predictions. However, Barclays and Standard Chartered have adjusted their forecasts, suggesting various degrees of cutbacks. Broadcom's market capitalization has soared to $1.6 trillion, ranking it as the seventh most valuable company on Wall Street.

Market attention is set on the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting, where at least a 25 basis point cut is anticipated. Additionally, investors will be focusing on forthcoming U.S. inflation data and labor statistics for further indications of the country's economic health.

