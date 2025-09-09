Turkey Lifts Social Media Blackout Amid Opposition Rallies
Major social media platforms in Turkey, restricted following opposition rallies, have been restored after 21 hours. Netblocks, a global internet monitor, confirmed the resumption of services. This comes after a call for protests by the Republican People's Party and subsequent police barricades in Istanbul.
Major social media platforms in Turkey, including X, YouTube, and WhatsApp, have been restored after 21 hours of restrictions, according to Netblocks, a global internet monitor.
The restrictions were initially imposed on Sunday night across multiple networks, following a call from the Republican People's Party for rallies. Police had set up barricades near the party's headquarters in Istanbul.
Bandwidth throttling for these platforms has now ended, allowing services to resume shortly, as reported by the Freedom of Expression Association in Turkey.
