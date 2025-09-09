Left Menu

Turkey Lifts Social Media Blackout Amid Opposition Rallies

Major social media platforms in Turkey, restricted following opposition rallies, have been restored after 21 hours. Netblocks, a global internet monitor, confirmed the resumption of services. This comes after a call for protests by the Republican People's Party and subsequent police barricades in Istanbul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 01:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major social media platforms in Turkey, including X, YouTube, and WhatsApp, have been restored after 21 hours of restrictions, according to Netblocks, a global internet monitor.

The restrictions were initially imposed on Sunday night across multiple networks, following a call from the Republican People's Party for rallies. Police had set up barricades near the party's headquarters in Istanbul.

Bandwidth throttling for these platforms has now ended, allowing services to resume shortly, as reported by the Freedom of Expression Association in Turkey.

