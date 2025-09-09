Mistral AI Soars: European AI Startup Secures $2 Billion Funding

French artificial intelligence startup Mistral AI has successfully completed a significant funding round, securing 1.7 billion euros, with major backing from Dutch chip equipment maker ASML. The financial input primarily from ASML confirms Mistral AI as a formidable force in Europe's competitive tech landscape.

ASML's investment of 1.3 billion euros ensures it becomes Mistral's leading shareholder, acquiring a substantial 11% stake. The latest financial influx sets Mistral's valuation at a remarkable 11.7 billion euros, establishing it as the most valuable AI company in Europe. This move places Mistral in a stronger position to rival US AI giants like OpenAI and Google.

Further support for the French startup came from notable investors like DST Global, Andreessen Horowitz, and others. Additionally, ASML plans to collaborate with Mistral AI to integrate advanced AI models into its semiconductor equipment range, marking a strategic partnership in Europe's tech industry.

