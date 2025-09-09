Left Menu

Mistral AI Soars: European AI Startup Secures $2 Billion Funding

Mistral AI, a French artificial intelligence startup, has secured 1.7 billion euros in funding, predominantly from Dutch chip equipment maker ASML. This funding round elevates Mistral AI to a top place in Europe's tech scene, with ASML becoming its major shareholder. The collaboration aims to integrate AI models into ASML's semiconductor portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French artificial intelligence startup Mistral AI has successfully completed a significant funding round, securing 1.7 billion euros, with major backing from Dutch chip equipment maker ASML. The financial input primarily from ASML confirms Mistral AI as a formidable force in Europe's competitive tech landscape.

ASML's investment of 1.3 billion euros ensures it becomes Mistral's leading shareholder, acquiring a substantial 11% stake. The latest financial influx sets Mistral's valuation at a remarkable 11.7 billion euros, establishing it as the most valuable AI company in Europe. This move places Mistral in a stronger position to rival US AI giants like OpenAI and Google.

Further support for the French startup came from notable investors like DST Global, Andreessen Horowitz, and others. Additionally, ASML plans to collaborate with Mistral AI to integrate advanced AI models into its semiconductor equipment range, marking a strategic partnership in Europe's tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

