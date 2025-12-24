Emerging Markets: Currency Surge Amidst Global Economic Shifts
Emerging market currencies surged to a near two-month high amidst subdued U.S. dollar and local policy cues. The MSCI index of these currencies rose due to anticipated interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Diverse domestic policies and lighter holiday liquidity also contributed to this trend. Notably, South Korea's won and Israel's shekel made gains, while China's equities rose despite ongoing trade tensions with the U.S.
Emerging market currencies reached a nearly two-month high on Wednesday, driven by a weakening U.S. dollar and positive local policy indicators. Lighter holiday liquidity has amplified these movements, making regional currencies attractive for foreign investors amid growing expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
The MSCI index of emerging market currencies increased by 0.4%, hitting levels not observed since late October. Economists at ING highlighted that these currencies are finishing the year strong due to lower core policy rates, a weaker dollar, and high carry opportunities.
Notably, South Korea's won and Israel's shekel saw gains amid nuanced domestic policies, while China's stocks also rose, defying tariff threats from the U.S. Given diverse market performances and ongoing geopolitical narratives, emerging markets exhibit a dynamic investment environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
