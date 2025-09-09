Left Menu

Anglo American and Teck Resources Strike Decade’s Largest Mining Merger

Anglo American and Teck Resources announced a merger to create Anglo Teck, valued over $53 billion. The new entity will focus on expanding in copper, propelled by EV and AI tech demands. The merger aims for annual cost savings of $800 million within four years and faces potential competing bids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:06 IST
London-listed miner Anglo American and Canadian firm Teck Resources have agreed to merge, forming what could be the mining sector's largest M&A deal in more than a decade. Under the proposed terms, which require regulatory approval, Anglo American shareholders will hold 62.4% of the newly merged entity, Anglo Teck, while Teck's shareholders will possess 37.6%.

The new company will be headquartered in Canada and listed primarily in London. The merged entity, valued at over $53 billion, marks a strategic pivot towards copper, driven by rising demand catalyzed by the electric vehicle boom and innovations like AI-powered data centres. Both companies have been sought after in previous years by major competitors, with a noted surge in their stock values following the announcement.

CEO Duncan Wanblad described the alliance as a merger of equals with a zero-premium, all-share structure. This move is expected to deliver $800 million in annual savings and efficiency improvements within four years. Regulatory approvals may take 12-18 months, with significant support already secured from Teck's major shareholders. Speculation suggests potential competing bids might arise from rivals like Glencore and BHP.

Latest News

