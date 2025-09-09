Left Menu

India's Real-Money Gaming Ban: Boon or Bust?

India banned online real-money gaming due to financial and addiction concerns, leading to a potential boost in black market activities. Critics argue the new law could drive gamers to unregulated platforms and stress the need for more precise regulation over an outright ban.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In India's latest legislative move, the government has imposed a ban on real-money online gaming, citing addiction and financial ruin as primary concerns. This decision has unraveled the industry's burgeoning prospects, then projected to reach a value of $3.6 billion by 2029, with companies rapidly shutting down to comply.

While the ban aims to mitigate gambling-related social evils, specialists warn it could inadvertently fuel a black market. Experts argue that instead of a ban, more nuanced regulation could be enacted to curb addiction without sacrificing the economic potential of skill-based games.

The ban has sparked heated debate, with advocates for digital rights and gaming regulation emphasizing the need for a balanced approach. Critics urge the introduction of measures to control playtime and expenditure, potentially paving the way for a more responsible gaming ecosystem.

