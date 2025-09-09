India's Real-Money Gaming Ban: Boon or Bust?

In India's latest legislative move, the government has imposed a ban on real-money online gaming, citing addiction and financial ruin as primary concerns. This decision has unraveled the industry's burgeoning prospects, then projected to reach a value of $3.6 billion by 2029, with companies rapidly shutting down to comply.

While the ban aims to mitigate gambling-related social evils, specialists warn it could inadvertently fuel a black market. Experts argue that instead of a ban, more nuanced regulation could be enacted to curb addiction without sacrificing the economic potential of skill-based games.

The ban has sparked heated debate, with advocates for digital rights and gaming regulation emphasizing the need for a balanced approach. Critics urge the introduction of measures to control playtime and expenditure, potentially paving the way for a more responsible gaming ecosystem.